STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP to promote ex-cop Annamalai as its face in TN with a royal welcome

The party’s intent is evident from the mega arrangements being made for welcoming him throughout his way from Coimbatore. 

Published: 13th July 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka cadre Indian Police service officer K Annamalai

K Annamalai (Photo | Twitter)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State unit of the BJP is organising a kind of royal welcome to K Annamalai who will be assuming charge as its president on July 16 here and it is clear that the party’s national leadership wishes to promote him as the BJP’s face in Tamil Nadu.

The party’s intent is evident from the mega arrangements being made for welcoming him throughout his way from Coimbatore. For the first time, such a reception is being accorded to a person even before he formally assumes charge.

At BJP headquarters here, on July 16, he will be received with 'poornakumbham honour’. Besides L Murugan, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit who has assumed charge as a Union Minister, party's senior leaders CT Ravi, P Sudhakar Reddy, L Ganesan, Pon Radhakrishnan, CP Radhakrishnan, H Raja, BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran and others will be receiving Annamalai at party's State headquarters.

When he joined the BJP 11 months ago, there were speculations that the party might go it alone in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and Annamalai was expected to be the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the State.  However, Annamalai was made a vice president just five days after he joined the party and he unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections from Aravakurichi Assembly constituency a few months ago.

The clean image about Annamalai and the goodwill he earned as an IPS officer besides as a motivational speaker among the youth are expected to help the growth of the party in Tamil Nadu in the coming years.

Annamalai will start from Coimbatore on Wednesday morning and will reach Chennai after visiting Palladam, Tirupur, Perundurai, Erode, Sangagiri, Salem, Namakkal, Paramathi Velur, Karur and Kulithalai.

On July 15, Annamalai will be given a warm reception by the party cadre at Trichy. From there he will be reaching party headquarters in Chennai on July 16 by visiting Perambalur, Veppur, Ulundurpet, Villupuram, Vikravandi, Tindivanam, Melmaruvathur, Madurantakam, Chengalpattu, Guduvanchery, Tambaram, Pallavaram, Alandur, and Saidapet. In all places, district office bearers of the BJP will be giving reception to Annamalai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai Tamil Nadu BJP TN BJP president CT Ravi
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp