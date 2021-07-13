Cadre base in Erode intact, clarifies AIADMK

By Express News Service

ERODE: A day after former MLA Thoppu ND Venkatachalam, who joined the DMK, claimed that more than 900 of his supporters had quit the AIADMK, the party said that its cadre base was in tact. AIADMK’s Perundurai MLA S Jayakumar, who was given the ticket to contest elections instead of Venkatachalam, on Monday said that names of several people which figured in the exodus list were still in the party.

Jayakumar said he received letters from nearly 160 people, including councillors and zonal secretaries, that their name has been included in the list without their knowledge. A letter to this effect with their signatures was being collected to be submitted to high command.

“All of them gave an assurance that they are still with AIADMK and would continue to work for the party. Members of AMMK and those did not belong to any party form the majority of the 900 people mentioned in Venkatachalam’s list. We will issue a statement along with the concerned party men soon,” Jayakumar added.