Do not air views on Kongu Nadu: BJP

Published: 13th July 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While senior leaders of the BJP at national-level and its state president remaining mum on the Kongu Nadu issue, the party’s media-cell president ANS Prasad on Monday said that bifurcating Tamil Nadu to create a separate state called Kongu Nadu is not the stand of the party.

In a statement here, Prasad said the state president and organisation general secretary were yet to give their official view on the matter.

“As such, BJP office bearers should not express any view on this issue as their individual opinion to the media or on social media. Kongu Nadu is not an idea of the BJP. A prosperous TN and a strong India is the objective of the BJP,” he added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy in Krishnagiri said that Kongu Nadu demand is a mischievous one. 

