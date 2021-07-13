Door-to-door screening for Zika to begin; no cases found in TN so far

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the last four days, villagers from 2,660 houses along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border were screened for Zika virus, and no cases were found, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday. The Health department will now conduct door-to-door screening for Zika in rural, urban and municipal areas of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Subramanian pointed out that passengers arriving from Kerala by train are being screened for Zika, and those who arrive by road from the border region are being tested for the virus. This is being done as 18 Zika cases have been reported in Kerala.Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a Covid-19 vaccination camp for gypsies at Saidapet, the Health Minister said Tamil Nadu has a stock of 7,53,280 vaccines, and is receiving supply from the Central government.

He added that hospital administrations have been told to ensure there is no disruption of non-Covid services. The deans or heads of these institutions will be instructed to treat people with bed sores also, he stated.Municipal Administration minister KN Nehru said 19.96 lakh people in Chennai have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine, and 7.01 lakh have received both doses. The local administration is using drones for fogging in the city, he added.

So far, 3,929 cases of black fungus have been detected in Tamil Nadu, and of these patients, 122 have died. Over 7,000 beds and vital drugs are available for treatment of black fungus in the State, as per official data.Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior officials were present during the vaccination drive.

