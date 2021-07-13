STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Evidence from disabled person not inferior: Madras HC

However, the court rejected the arguments by citing precedents set by other higher courts on the matter.

Published: 13th July 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that the evidence of the disabled should not be counted as inferior to that of an able-bodied person, the Madras High Court has upheld the order of a lower court convicting an auto-driver to seven years imprisonment on charges of abducting and molesting a blind woman in 2013.

“Law does not distinguish the evidence of an able-bodied person with that of the disabled. Merely because of the factum of disability, her evidence cannot be treated as inferior in nature to that of an able-bodied person. To do so, could be negation to the constitutional principle of the right of equality,” ruled Judge Teekka Raman, in an order dated July 7.

The convict, Anbuselvan, had appealed against a Mahila Court order that upheld the charges against him and sentenced him for seven years in jail. He was an auto driver, hired by the victim to reach a music institute in Chennai. But he took her to an isolated spot and molested her. On hearing her cries for help, a few locals rescued her.

Anbuselvan’s counsel contended that the identity of the convict was not proved. Since the victim is a visually-challenged person, she cannot be termed as “eye witness” and she can only be treated as a “hearsay witness”. Hence, the counsel argued that her statements indicting the convict must be rejected. The counsel argued that the convict is not the person who had committed the crime.However, the court rejected the arguments by citing precedents set by other higher courts on the matter.

The court ruled, “The blindness meant that she had no visual contact with the world. Her primary mode of identifying those around her, therefore, is by the sound of their voice and so the victim’s testimony is entitled to equal weight as that of a prosecutrix who could have been able to visually identify the appellant.”It also said others who rescued the victim identified the presence of the convict. “In the absence of anything in the cross-examination to disbelieve evidence of the victim and her statements as to the sexual assault... by the accused cannot be rejected merely because she is visually-challenged,” said the judge. The court ordered the State Legal Services Authority to grant a compensation of `1 lakh to the victim.

Courtroom talk
The convict’s counsel contended that since the victim is visually-challenged, she cannot be termed as “eye witness” and can only be treated as “hearsay witness”. To this, the court said merely because of the factum of disability, her evidence cannot be treated inferior

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court disabled person
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp