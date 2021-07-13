MK Stalin reviews functioning of highways department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday asked the state highway authorities to improve road infrastructure so as to facilitate seamless transportation of goods to all parts of the State. During a review meeting, he urged the highway department to coordinate with other agencies while developing roads so that the public don’t face any hindrances.

He stressed on the need to make roads safer, said an official release. He also reviewed the status of major highway and port projects, funded by international agencies and the Union government, and urged the department to complete these projects in time.