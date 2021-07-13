STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Month after sexual assault, Palani police register FIR 

The Palani Adivaram police registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman from Kerala last month.

Published: 13th July 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:27 AM

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The Palani Adivaram police registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman from Kerala last month.

According to sources, the 60-year-old woman, who is a native of Tamil Nadu and currently working in Kerala, reportedly went to Palani with her husband for dharshan on June 19. Later in the night, she was kidnapped by three persons and sexually assaulted at a lodge in Palani, she claimed.

At present, she is undertaking treatment at Kannur in Kerala and has lodged a complaint with the Kerala police. In her statement to them, she alleged that the Palani police refused to lodge her complaint, sources said.

Since the alleged incident had taken place in Palani, the case was proposed to be transferred from the Kerala police to their Palani counterparts. Following this, the Adivaram police registered a case under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code for the kidnap and Section 376D of the IPC for gang sexual assault.

After inquiring with the couple, the suspects could be identified and if required, the sections might be altered, sources added. A preliminary inquiry is underway.

TAGS
sexual assault Palani gang rape rape
