STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry records 124 new coronavirus cases, zero deaths

The test positivity rate was 2.15 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 97.35 percent respectively.

Published: 13th July 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test

Representational image (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry on Tuesday added 124 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which surged to 1,19,181.

The new cases were less than 100 on Monday but shot up to 124 today at the end of examination of swabs of 5756 people.

No new fatality was reported today and the toll remained 1,771.

The 124 new cases were spread over Puducherry 106, Karaikal 15 and Mahe 3, while Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any new cases of infection.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said there were 1,384 active cases with 262 cases out of them being under treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1122 patients in home isolation.

The number of patients who recovered and were discharged during last twenty- four hours were 153 while the total recoveries so far were 1,16,026.

The test positivity rate was 2.15 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 97.35 percent respectively.

The Director said 13.95 lakh samples have been examined so far and out of them 11.91 lakh turned out to be negative.

Meanwhile, 37,540 health care workers and 22,943 front line workers were vaccinated so far.

He also stated that 4.32 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been inoculated.

In all, 6.08 lakh people including those who received the second dose of vaccination have been covered under vaccination programme in the Union Territory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry coronavirus COVID-19 covid deaths
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp