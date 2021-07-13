Puducherry records 124 new coronavirus cases, zero deaths

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry on Tuesday added 124 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which surged to 1,19,181.

The new cases were less than 100 on Monday but shot up to 124 today at the end of examination of swabs of 5756 people.

No new fatality was reported today and the toll remained 1,771.

The 124 new cases were spread over Puducherry 106, Karaikal 15 and Mahe 3, while Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any new cases of infection.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said there were 1,384 active cases with 262 cases out of them being under treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1122 patients in home isolation.

The number of patients who recovered and were discharged during last twenty- four hours were 153 while the total recoveries so far were 1,16,026.

The test positivity rate was 2.15 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 97.35 percent respectively.

The Director said 13.95 lakh samples have been examined so far and out of them 11.91 lakh turned out to be negative.

Meanwhile, 37,540 health care workers and 22,943 front line workers were vaccinated so far.

He also stated that 4.32 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been inoculated.

In all, 6.08 lakh people including those who received the second dose of vaccination have been covered under vaccination programme in the Union Territory.