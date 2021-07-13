Ulundurpet: Woman killed during rape attempt

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A 35-year-old woman was killed for resisting a rape attempt near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi, the police said on Monday, adding that the murderer has been arrested. The crime was committed on Saturday night, when the victim, a construction labourer and mother of three, was returning from work in Panruti.

She got off at the Deviyanandhal village bus stop and called her husband to pick her up. Meanwhile, she started walking towards her house in Periyapattu village, the police said. Unable to find her at the bus stop, her husband started searching for her on the way home, and came across villagers who found a woman lying unconscious on the roadside.

He identified the woman as his wife and rushed her to the Primary Health Centre. However, the doctor there said she was already dead. The police suspected the crime was committed by one Arumugam (40), from the victim’s village, as he had gone missing. The next afternoon, relatives of the deceased gathered on the Panruti-Thirunavalur road and protested, demanding Arumugam’s arrest. They also said he may not have committed the crime alone.

On Sunday night, the police nabbed Arumugam, and he allegedly confessed to the murder. They quoted his statement, saying he was inebriated and followed the victim from the bus stop. At a secluded place, he allegedly tried to rape her. But she raised an alarm, after which Arumugam pushed her down, police said.

As she screamed for help, Arumugam pushed her head into a puddle, and as she fell unconscious, he fled, the police said. Arumugam was remanded at the central prison in Cuddalore.