Admission to engg raises eyebrows

Published: 14th July 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | aicte-india.org)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: While All India Council for Technical Education’s is yet to clarify whether mathematics and physics subjects are mandatory to get an admission in engineering courses, several private colleges in the State have started inducting students from non-science majors. This move, educationalists say, will affect the future of students.

The AICTE, in line with the New Education Policy, has provided an array of options for students from diffrent groups to pursue courses in engineering and technology with guidelines for the universities to offer suitable bridge courses.

This meant that learning mathematics or physics in Class 12 is not mandatory to join engineering. However, AICTE also clarified that it is an option given by the council which is not binding on the states or universities and entrance exams like JEE and CET. “In future when NEP shall be implemented, this option can be effected in its letter and spirit,” the council said.

Meanwhile, a few colleges affiliated with Anna University too have started admitting students from non-science groups, said sources.

