Familiar scenes play out at Kovai vaccine centres as supplies run dry

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Hundreds of people thronged vaccination centres across the district on Monday night hoping to get inoculated first on Tuesday morning. But familiar scenes of disappointed people arguing with officials and staging protests played out as there were not enough tokens for distribution.

As word about vaccination resuming spread, beneficiaries made a beeline to health centres on Monday night and slept outside the centres in Mettupalayam and Karamadai. Also, beneficiaries who arrived at a centre in Nanjundapuram early on Tuesday morning braved showers.

250-500 doses for each centre

According to sources, the district health department on Tuesday arranged 13,800 Covishield doses for people in suburban areas, 7,750 doses for city residents, and 2,880 doses for special camps for TNEB workers, pregnant mothers, and others.

Though each centre was allotted 250 to 500 doses, beneficiaries alleged that tokens were not distributed to all. In a tweet, a beneficiary Barath NM stated, "For 250 vaccines, only about 170 tokens were distributed and the rest were told to leave. Officials did not maintain a record of the person receiving the token. People, including patients and the elderly, were neglected and the officials did not even listen to what we said."

Residents stage protest

Residents near Kavundampalayam staged a protest on KNG Pudur to Gounder Mills road expressing anger against the suspension of the vaccine camp at Subramaniyapalayam government school near Kavundampalayam for the last two days (from Monday).

Meanwhile, beneficiaries who arrived at the vaccination centre in Pioneer Mills road near Peelamedu staged a road roko claiming that only a minimal number of tokens were provided to them.

Though the inoculation drive resumed on Monday after almost a week, the campaign is stuttering due to vaccine shortage. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Director of Health Services S Senthilkumar said they would address issues in token distribution at the earliest. "Of late, there is acceptance of vaccines among people. Issues crop up because of limited supply of vaccines," he added.

Senthilkumar advised people not to crowd the vaccination centres and explained that they would be able to inoculate only a certain number of beneficiaries earmarked for each camp.