Kancheepuram: Man held for killing woman professor

Two days after a 45-year-old woman professor was found dead at her house in Kancheepuram, the taluk police have arrested her lover for alleged murder.

Published: 14th July 2021 05:07 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a 45-year-old woman professor was found dead at her house in Kancheepuram, the taluk police have arrested her lover for alleged murder. According to the police, the victim Anitha and the accused Sudhakar (41), a PET teacher, were in an affair for the past 15 years.

Anitha, unmarried, was living with her sister Shanmugakani and her family in Orikkai in Kancheepuram and was working as a Tamil professor at a college in Enathur. On Saturday night, she had called her family members saying she could sense suspicious movements in her room. The family members who rushed in to check on her, allegedly found her dead.

The Kancheepuram Taluk police, who were investigating the case, found a torn shirt pocket and a few paddy seeds at the crime spot. This led them to check her contacts, to find out whether she had any connection with a rice mill. They found that she was in close contact with a mill owner’s brother, a PET teacher. 

Police nabbed Sudhakar, who later confessed to the murder. Interrogations revealed that he and Anitha had earlier worked together at a private school. Police said that though both changed their workplaces later, they continued to be in touch.

”Sudhakar, who is a father of two children, developed an affair with her. He frequently visited her house when her family members were asleep,” said the police officer. Sudhakar and Anitha had allegedly developed a fight recently and on the night, when a fight broke out, he stabbed her using a penknife on her stomach and neck. He also took her jewellery worth six sovereigns.

