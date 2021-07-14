STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM Rangasamy writes to PM Modi against proposed Mekedatu dam over Cauvery river

Rangasamy told The New Indian Express that in the letter to the Prime Minister, he has expressed all the adverse impacts the Mekedatu project will have on the lives of the people of Karaikal region

Published: 14th July 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mekedatu (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Objecting to the proposed Mekedatu dam over the Cauvery river by the Karnataka government, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre not to grant approval to the project, as it will adversely affect the Karaikal region of the Union territory lying in the tail end of the Cauvery delta region.

Shortly after chairing a meeting along with PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga and Karaikal MLAs PNR Thirumurugan and P R Siva on the issue, Rangasamy told The New Indian Express that in the letter to the Prime Minister, he has expressed all the adverse impacts the Mekedatu project will have on the lives of the people of Karaikal region, who are dependent on Cauvery water, both for drinking water and agriculture. Similar letters have also been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Opposition Congress, DMK, VCK and CPI party members, Villupuram Lok Sabha member Ravi Kumar, Karaikal DMK Convenor and MLA A M H Nazeem and CPI State Secretary A M Saleem as well as Puducherry Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam had urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to adopt a resolution against the Mekedatu project. They also wanted the Puducherry Chief Minister to lead a delegation to Delhi and convey to the Prime Minister the adverse effects of the project.

ALSO READ: Karnataka, TN must sort out Mekedatu dam issue: Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat

The apex court awarded Puducherry 7 TMC of water through the seven tributaries of Cauvery in Tamil Nadu namely Nandalaru, Nattaru, Vanji, Nularu, Arasalaru, Thirumalairajan and Pravidayan. If Tamil Nadu’s share of water gets affected by the dam, Puducherry’s share will also be affected, the opposition leaders said. Crops cultivated in a total of 42,533 acres in two seasons is dependent on Cauvery water.

Vaithilingam and Saleem also said the Karnataka government's construction of a dam across the Markandeya river, a tributary of the Thenpennai river, would destroy the farming sector in Bahour area. The Thenpenniyar river originates in Karnataka and flows through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before reaching the Bay of Bengal.

Both the dams, if constructed by Karnataka, would destroy the farming sector and impact groundwater levels in both the regions, they said, urging the Puducherry government to raise objections to both projects.

Meanwhile, some political and social outfits burnt the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at Kamaraj square on Tuesday evening over the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Karaikal Mekedatu cauvery N Rangasamy
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp