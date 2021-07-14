Puducherry CM Rangasamy writes to PM Modi against proposed Mekedatu dam over Cauvery river

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Objecting to the proposed Mekedatu dam over the Cauvery river by the Karnataka government, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre not to grant approval to the project, as it will adversely affect the Karaikal region of the Union territory lying in the tail end of the Cauvery delta region.

Shortly after chairing a meeting along with PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga and Karaikal MLAs PNR Thirumurugan and P R Siva on the issue, Rangasamy told The New Indian Express that in the letter to the Prime Minister, he has expressed all the adverse impacts the Mekedatu project will have on the lives of the people of Karaikal region, who are dependent on Cauvery water, both for drinking water and agriculture. Similar letters have also been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Opposition Congress, DMK, VCK and CPI party members, Villupuram Lok Sabha member Ravi Kumar, Karaikal DMK Convenor and MLA A M H Nazeem and CPI State Secretary A M Saleem as well as Puducherry Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam had urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to adopt a resolution against the Mekedatu project. They also wanted the Puducherry Chief Minister to lead a delegation to Delhi and convey to the Prime Minister the adverse effects of the project.

The apex court awarded Puducherry 7 TMC of water through the seven tributaries of Cauvery in Tamil Nadu namely Nandalaru, Nattaru, Vanji, Nularu, Arasalaru, Thirumalairajan and Pravidayan. If Tamil Nadu’s share of water gets affected by the dam, Puducherry’s share will also be affected, the opposition leaders said. Crops cultivated in a total of 42,533 acres in two seasons is dependent on Cauvery water.

Vaithilingam and Saleem also said the Karnataka government's construction of a dam across the Markandeya river, a tributary of the Thenpennai river, would destroy the farming sector in Bahour area. The Thenpenniyar river originates in Karnataka and flows through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before reaching the Bay of Bengal.

Both the dams, if constructed by Karnataka, would destroy the farming sector and impact groundwater levels in both the regions, they said, urging the Puducherry government to raise objections to both projects.

Meanwhile, some political and social outfits burnt the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at Kamaraj square on Tuesday evening over the issue.