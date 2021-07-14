STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin to review issues relating to housing and urban development

MK Stalin | EPS

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first review of the Housing and Urban Development Department by Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected on Thursday. The focus is likely to be on the state housing policy; Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA); and the enforcement, reclassification of land-use, and the online planning-approval system by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

The review is likely to include service rules, recruitment, appointment and enforcement action pertaining to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority pending in various courts. It is learnt that 20 of them are pending in the Supreme Court, including a service rule case, where the High Court had given a judgement in favour of the employee. Even the promotions of officials were questionable as many who had vigilance cases got promoted after cases were dropped during departmental enquiries.

The bus terminus projects in Kilambakkam, where more than 50 per cent work has been completed, the  Kuthambakkam bus terminus in Thirumazhisai and the construction of a community hall in Kattankulathur would also be reviewed by the Chief Minister. It would also be seen whether the Chief Minister would give dates for the first meeting of the CUMTA, which came into being during then CM M Karunanidhi's regime for proper coordination and streamlining of activities among agencies involved in planning, operating and managing transportation systems.

The previous government had accorded approval to the draft Tamil Nadu Affordable Urban Housing and Habitat Policy after it was revised as per the suggestions of the World Bank. As per the new policy, the State government envisioned a robust market architecture where scarce fiscal resources are prioritised for the most vulnerable and the private sector (developers and financial institutions) bring expertise and capital to the sector to increase housing options for all. The hitch, however, is that the new policy lacked the participation of people, and NGOs claim it was done in isolation.

 K P Subramanian, a former professor of urban engineering at the Anna University, said: “Housing, including slum housing, is a personal matter. Greater thrust must be given to affordable housing to the poor. Government agencies such as Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Slum Clearance Board may act as facilitators and enablers, rather than builders, by making land available at affordable price, easy finance, hassle-free planning permission, and cost-effective building materials.”

Reclassification of land-use
While officials said that around 189 of the 327 applications were approved in the last five years, activists claimed it could be more than double the applications. The largest number of applications, were approved in 2018, 2019, and 2021, said sources.

It is learnt that CMDA’s enforcement cell received around 2,000 applications between 2019 and 2021. Of this, nearly 1,500 were forwarded to local bodies to initiate action. On the remaining 500, action is yet to be taken by CMDA. So has been the case while issuing lock-and-seal notices. It is learnt that only 216 buildings were locked and sealed after issuing notice to 672 buildings. 

Another issue plaguing CMDA is the delay in approvals. The present government is keen on providing approvals within 45-60 days, which would mean that entire process should have to go online. It is learnt that over 5,000 cases, are pending in various courts.

