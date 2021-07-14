Teacher Eligibility Test cleared but still not eligible for recruitment

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a recent circular, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) directed the State government to grant lifetime validity to Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificates, instead for a period of seven years.

While the decision comes as a relief to over 60,000 teachers who cleared TET in 2013 and did not land government jobs, it comes a tad too late for those who have crossed 40 years of age, the upper-age limit for teacher recruitment in the State (45 years for reserved categories). Many teachers, as such, pointed out that the NCTE directive would be beneficial to them only if the Tamil Nadu government relaxed this limit.

Last year, the School Education Department reduced the upper-age limit for direct recruitment of teachers from 57 years to 40 for open category and from 57 years to 45 for reserved categories.

According to PK Ilamaran, President of Tamil Nadu Teachers Association, over 80,000 teachers are awaiting jobs and that a lot of them have crossed 40 years of age. In the last six years, there has been no recruitment, and by fixing an age limit, even those who cleared TET in their 30s will not be eligible for recruitment, he said.

“I am the first graduate in my family, and I had to go through a lot to clear my TET exam. I finally cleared TET in 2013 and have been waiting for a job ever since. I was 36 years old when I cleared the exam and expected that the government would recruit us. Now, I am not eligible for what I strived for all my life,” said 42-year-old Padma Priya.

Teachers also say that they are not getting jobs in private schools too. “After I cleared TET, private schools rejected my application saying that I might resign my job if I landed a government job. It has been four years since I was rendered jobless.” said 43-year-old K Devarajan, who also cleared TET in 2013. Desperate, the teachers are requesting the government to at least consider recruiting those under 50 years of age. When contacted, an official from the School Education Department said that they have received numerous complaints about the issue and that it is being discussed with higher ups.

