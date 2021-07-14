STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN officials move to protect livestock after elephant dies of anthrax

The Animal Husbandry Department has started efforts to vaccinate livestock against the infectious disease in the surrounding areas starting Wednesday.

Published: 14th July 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Veterinary staff spraying formalin over the carcass of the female elephant that died due to anthrax. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after a cow elephant was found dead near Anaikatti due to anthrax, the Animal Husbandry Department has started efforts to vaccinate livestock against the infectious disease in the surrounding areas starting Wednesday.

Following a request from the Coimbatore Forest Division, the department has formed three teams of livestock inspectors, led by Anaikatti, Madathur, and Thudiyalur veterinarians, to visit farms and houses in Sembukkarai and Mangarai and vaccinate the animals. The inoculation drive is being taken up as a precautionary measure although no case of anthrax has been reported among livestock in the recent past.

R Perumalsamy, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, told The New Indian Express that 500 vaccines were earmarked for vaccination, even though there were only a total of 250 head of livestock, including cows, sheep, and goats, living within an 8-km radius from Anaikatti. "Our team members have also found that the infection zone would likely be limited to 3 km, which falls within forest areas. So, it is unlikely the disease will spread to livestock."

The joint director further said that if the infection had spread to the elephant through water or grass, there could be more cases of anthrax. He recalled that a cow in Alandurai had died of the disease in 2016. The elephant, aged 10 to 15 years, that died of anthrax was the first case of the disease in 4.5 years in the region.

District Forest Officer D Venkatesh said that the Kerala Forest Department officials had also been alerted as elephants are migratory animals. "They said that no wild elephants had been infected by anthrax in the State in the past year."

"As a precautionary measure, the frontline staff has been sanitising areas within a few kilometres around the spot where the elephant's carcass was found," the DFO said.

He reiterated that the department was closely monitoring whether any elephant had fallen sick near Anaikatti, which is located near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The carcass was burnt as per the Union Environment Ministry's standard operating procedure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anthrax Animal Husbandry Department Coimbatore Forest Division
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp