Centre waives duty on Rs 16 crore gene drug for toddler

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to waive duties and GST on a drug required for the treatment of a 2-year-old girl born with a rare genetic disorder, the Centre on Wednesday granted the exemption.

Mithra of Namakkal was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and needs to undergo gene therapy with Zolgnesma, a drug manufactured in Switzerland and costs around Rs 16 crore. The girl’s father K Satheesh Kumar managed to raise the money through online crowd funding campaign. But he needed another Rs 6 crores to pay as duty and tax. Learning about his plight, Chief Minister MK stalin on Tuesday wrote to the Centre seeking exemption.

Satheesh Kumar said that senior BJP leader and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan contacted him on Wednesday to inform that the Centre had waived import duty, customs duty, integrated GST, and other taxes on the life-saving drug.

“We would soon visit Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru to register for the drug. It would take at least a week for the drug to reach the hospital. Once it reaches, Mithra would undergo the gene therapy,” he added.