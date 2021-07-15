Common University Act evokes mixed response

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Since DMK came to power in the State, rumours have been doing the rounds among the stake holders on the need to enact 'Common University Act' for the varsities offering Arts and Science courses in the State. However, the Act has evoked mixed response among the stake holders.

Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA) General Secretary M Nagarajan said that if the government takes steps to enact the Act, the senate should have a larger body, representatives of elected members of teaching and non-teacting staff. "Syndicate members will get constitutional powers to form sub-committee and to take a call on many matters including appointments, violation and the like. At present, the vice chancellors are forming the committees on their own," he said, adding that before preparing the draft copy on 'Common University Act', opinions of stakeholders comprising teachers, non-teacting staff, students should be taken. He said that the Act should incorporate provisions to remove vice chancellor in case of any violation.

Association of University Teachers, President, P Thirunavukkarasu, pointed out that Common University Act would pave the way for transparency in administration. "Mushrooming of self-financing colleges slowly is gradually minimising the representation of teachers from aided and Government colleges. In a few varsities, the syndicate is filled with representatives of self-financing colleges. It is the main reason for many violations for the past ten years," he said.

Former VC of Bharathiyar University and Madras University and President of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), G Thiruvasagam, opposed the idea saying that it will affect the mission and vision of the universities. "Moreover, varsities are offering courses based on the requirements of the area. Instead of implementing the Act, varsities can sign MoUs among themselves for exchanging infrastructure, faculties, books, software tools and the like," he said.

State Joint Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA), S Suresh, said that the 'Common University Act' would affect the autonomy of the universities and its affiliated colleges.

Former General Secretary of Association of University Teachers, C Pichandy, said that if the Act is enacted, the authorities should address the issue of utilisation of 'RUSA' fund. He also emphasised on the need for bodies of senate, syndicate in the varsities and elected representatives from aided colleges, Government and self-financing colleges. "There should be a Government nominee in the syndicate, the governing body of the varsity," he suggested.

Meanwhile, State Convener of Save Higher Education Forum, R Murali, said that there is no need to enact 'Common University Act' as UGC regulations are followed in appointment, promotion and the like. "Universities have its own statutes and ordinances. If a varsity wants to add something, they can amend the laws after getting approval from the democratic body," he said, adding that Common University Act emphasises on centralisation and that it will affect the autonomy of the varsities.