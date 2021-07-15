STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hopes rise as officials make fresh bid for disposal of cancer-causing sludge in Ranipet

Nearly 2.27 lakh tonnes of chromium sludge have been piled up in the premises of the factory leading to contamination of the groundwater and Palar and Ponnai rivers

Published: 15th July 2021 06:50 PM

The abandoned Tamil Nadu Chromates and Chemicals Limited unit with 2.27 lakh tonnes of cancer causing chromium sludge (Photo | Express)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

RANIPET: After fighting for several decades for safe disposal of the piled up cancer-causing chromium sludge at the abandoned premises of Tamil Nadu Chromates and Chemicals Limited (TCCL) located in SIPCOT complex, the hopes of locals in Ranipet have risen as the authorities have stepped in to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Nearly 2.27 lakh tonnes of chromium sludge have been piled up in the premises of the factory leading to contamination of the groundwater and Palar and Ponnai rivers.

Local activists and farmer leaders have been making demands for a lasting solution but they fell on deaf ears.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCP) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) held a joint study and prepared a remedial scheme with the help of a private agency a few years ago. The remedial scheme, with two components of safe disposal of the sludge and decontamination of groundwater, was estimated to cost around Rs 500 crore.

The Tamil Nadu government had been looking for the Centre to bear the costs but to no avail. The CPCP had categorically stated before the southern bench of the national green tribunal (NGT) early in the year in a submission pertaining to a suo motu case, “The cost of remediation works may be borne by TN which may also recover a portion of the cost from other responsible parties. Remediation work may be executed as per authorisation and supervision of TNPCB.”

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday (July 15), it was posted for August 16.

In this context, Tamil Nadu Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi promised to take up the matter with the Chief Minister to find a lasting solution.

“The permanent remedial scheme will cost Rs 520 crore while the temporary scheme will cost about Rs 12 crore. We will take up the matter with the Chief Minister and try to implement the permanent scheme,” he said on Thursday, after inspecting the site.

TNPCB sources stated that the temporary scheme, which was evolved last year, involves safe disposal of the chromium sludge without decontamination of groundwater.

“It will help dispose the hazardous sludge safely. Pits will be dug up and covered with polythene sheets before filling the sludge. Decontamination of groundwater cannot be done if a temporary solution is opted for because of financial constraints,” an official explained.

Activists and farmer leaders have welcomed the fresh initiative on the long-pending issue.

“We have long been clamouring for a solution, be it permanent or temporary, for disposal of the sludge so that it does not flow down into the nearby water bodies during rains. Now, we welcome the fresh initiative and urge the concerned authorities to speed up the remedial process,” said ‘Palleri’ K Raja.

The TCCL was abandoned in 1995.

