Issue GO over lifetime validity of TET: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Wednesday expressed his concern over the delay in announcing lifetime validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test( TET) and urged the state government to issue a GO in this regard.

In a press statement, O Panneerselvam said that the Centre has announced TET certificate will have lifetime validity. Following this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the certificate will have lifetime validity.

He urged the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to look into the issue and make an announcement that cleared TET certificate will have lifetime validity.