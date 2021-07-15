NEET: EPS ask DMK to fulfil poll promise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Opposition leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday lambasted the DMK over NEET and urged the government to fulfil its electoral promise of getting TN exempted from the test.

Palaniswami, in a statement here, said that DMK chief MK Stalin, during campaigns ahead of the Assembly elections, had assured that steps would be taken within 24 hours of assuming power to get NEET scrapped. The announcement of the examination date, however, came as a bolt from the blue for the students who believed his words; they had not prepared for the test, expecting NEET to be scrapped.

Palaniswami accused the DMK of using NEET as an election gimmick to turn the public against the AIADMK government on the issue. Referring to the steps taken by the AIADMK government to get the State exempted from the ambit of the test, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of not taking proper action in this regard. He also recalled how the AIADMK government ensured 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students who clear NEET and set up 17 new government medical colleges in a decade.