Puducherry government prepared to move legally on Mekedatu dam issue, says PWD minister

The construction of the dam will further deprive Puducherry of Cauvery water and is against the SC order, he said, adding that this has been highlighted by the CM in his letter to PM Modi

A file photo of Mekedatu

A file photo of Mekedatu (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that the Puducherry government is taking all measures to protect the rights of farmers of Karaikal, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan on Thursday said the government is even prepared to move legally on the Mekedatu dam issue if required.

At present the government has moved administratively to ensure that the farmers and people of Karaikal dependent on Cauvery water for agriculture and drinking water are not deprived of their due share, said Lakshminarayanan at a press conference on Thursday. Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to stop the construction of the dam on the Cauvery river at Mekedatu by highlighting the adverse effects on Puducherry’s Karaikal region lying at the tail end of the Cauvery delta.  

Though the Supreme Court has awarded 7 TMC of Cauvery water to Puducherry, yet there is a shortfall due to various factors. The construction of the dam will further deprive Puducherry of Cauvery water and is against the Supreme Court order, said Lakshminarayanan, adding that this has been highlighted by the Chief Minister in his letter.

Asked about the demand by the Opposition for convening an all-party meeting and leading a delegation to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister on the issue, Lakshminarayanan said if it was felt necessary, it would be done. At present, Tamil Nadu’s water resources minister Duraimurugan is leading an all-party delegation to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday to hand over a resolution against the Mekedatu dam project.

Based on the outcome of the meeting and the response to the Puducherry Chief Minister’s letter to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Jal Shakti Minister, further steps will be taken, he said.

