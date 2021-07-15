STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry govt makes U-turn, postpones reopening of schools, colleges over COVID situation

The Chief Minister had said on Sunday that schools would reopen for Classes 9-12 on July 16 and colleges would also resume classes the same day

Published: 15th July 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

This was announced by Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also holds the education portfolio, after he called on LG Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A few days after Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced that schools and colleges would be reopened on July 16, Home Minister A Namassivayam, who holds the education portfolio, on Thursday said that the government has decided to postpone the reopening, considering the current Covid situation in the Union territory.

"A new date will be announced after once again reviewing the situation after some time and in consultation with the Chief Minister," said Namassivayam, shortly after calling on the Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in this regard.

The Chief Minister had said on Sunday that schools would reopen for Classes 9-12 on July 16 and colleges would also resume classes the same day. He also said that the decision was taken as the Covid situation was improving in the Union territory.

The government’s U-turn came after NDA ally AIADMK and opposition Congress urged it to postpone the reopening of schools as Covid cases were still not low enough.

Puducherry on Thursday reported 103 fresh cases and one death from Covid. The number of active cases is 1307, of which 257 are being treated in hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry schools COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp