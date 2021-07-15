STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rebuilt from scratch, this Karur govt school is breaking records in admissions now

A government school in Karur, which was on the verge of shutting down a few years back, has undergone a drastic transformation.

Published: 15th July 2021 05:26 AM

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: A government school in Karur, which was on the verge of shutting down a few years back, has undergone a drastic transformation. The school, under the able guidance of its headmistress, has now become the talk of the town owing to its “Admissions Full” board.

As the myth goes, people in general, hesitate to admit their children in government schools due to the perceived lack of facilities and quality of teaching. However, The Narikatiyur Panchayat Union Primary School at Gandhigramam in Karur has broken that stereotype by enrolling a whopping 226 students for the 2021-22 academic year, and humbly rejecting 70 applications, owing to lack of space.

R Vijayalalitha, the headmistress of the school, is the one behind this milestone. She said they have been receiving applications from many parents and students despite putting out an ‘Admissions Full’ board in front of the school, surprising many.

“When I joined this school in 2002, there was only one teacher and five students here. The school was on the verge of shutting down owing to poor admissions. But I refused to give up and put in a lot of hardwork in transforming the school. Through the government, parents and support of sponsors, I gradually developed the school. As a result, 580 students have been studying here in the current academic year,” she said.

Sharing the tricks of the trade, she said more teachers were brought in and the teaching methodology was changed. “We’ve been constantly updating ourselves and improving the quality of teaching through smart classes, computers and other latest technological advancements. And this is one of the main reasons for our success. A school in Kancheepuram has enrolled about 1,000 students, the highest in the State, and we’re second only to them, with nearly 600 students. Our school, too, can enrol more than 1,000 students, if we have enough space,” she added.

“As children from over 20 villages, and even as far as 15 kilometres away have been coming to our school, we’re planning to take things to the next stage. The government should consider allotting us additional land nearby and upgrade us to a middle school. Also, six additional teachers must be appointed. With this, education of over 1,000 students in this region will be taken care of,” Vijayalalitha concluded.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, impressed with the school’s performance, had only huge praises for the headmistress and teachers during his recent visit to the school. The school has also bagged the ‘Best Primary School in TN’ award on three occasions. Vijayalalitha is also the recipient of the State Award for the Best Teacher in 2011, and the National Award in 2014, for her excellent work in transforming the school.

woman behind the success
Vijayalalitha, the headmistress, is also the recipient of the State Award for the Best Teacher in 2011, and the National Award in 2014, for her excellent work in transforming the school

