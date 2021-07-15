Seeking tax exemption is Vijay’s right, says Karti Chidambaram

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA/THENI: Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said in Karaikudi that there was nothing wrong with actor Vijay’s plea seeking tax exemption for his car as it is his right. “However, we have to look whether the exemption is legally possible or not,” he added.

Speaking about NEET, Karti said that most of the suggestions coming for the State committee were against NEET and that the INC would always stand in support of the state government. Observing the developments in the AIADMK he said that he believes that at one stage it is inevitable that the party would come under the leadership of Sasikala.

Commenting on fuel price hike he said, “The schemes brought by PM Narendra Modi were a total failure especially the GST and demonetisation. Due to wrong decisions of the Central government the fuel price hike happened.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK Coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son V P Jayapradeep from Theni expressed his thoughts on netizens trolling Actor Vijay for his petition seeking a direction to forbid authorities from demanding entry tax on his new Rolls Royce Ghost from England and the court ordering him to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Covid relief fund.

“Actor Vijay is paying crores of rupees as income tax. His taxable money is spent for the upliftment of the poor. He has the right to ask for a tax exemption,” he said.