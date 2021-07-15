Stalin chairs meeting on disaster preparedness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review works of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. The CM said that the revenue department is the spine of the State and it must work towards resolving the problems of the people.

“Especially, the CM in your constituency Department must work to resolve problems,” the CM said. He also instructed officials to keep an eye on the amount of rainfall predicted for the years and also keep a tab on the drought scenario.

“The disaster relief team must be prepared for the monsoon season,” he said. He also said that a platform to connect NGOs and those providing disaster relief kits must be created. He also instructed that people living in flood-prone areas must be given proper places of stay through the Slum Board and Rural Development departments. “Those requiring alternative housing must also be ensured appropriate land and pattas,” the CM added.