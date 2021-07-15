Wrong vax given to woman

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Tempers flared at Dharmapuri Urban Primary Health Centre in Sandhaipettai after a woman was administered with a wrong Covid vaccine on Wednesday.

Sources said health care workers had wrongly administered Covishield to Sangeetha, a 30-year-old homemaker who was due to get her second dose of Covaxin. She visited the UPHC nearly 45 days after taking the first shot. Sangeetha realised the error while registering on the CoWin app and alerted her relatives, who got into heated arguments with doctors.

Medical Officer Tamilchelvan held talks and brokered peace with the family. Sangeetha was taken to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for observation and sent home after a while.

Commenting on the incident, Dharmapuri Block Medical Officer Sarasakumar said that Sangeetha was under observation. "We have deployed a team to monitor her health at regular intervals. So far, no allergic reaction or adverse effect has been observed, and Sangeetha is healthy," he said. The medical officer advised beneficiaries to check with the vaccinator if the correct vaccine was being administered.

An official further said that the CoWin app incorrectly showed that she received Covishield in her first dose due to wrong input. Meanwhile, a prescription by the medical officer mentioned that she had taken Covaxin. "We are investigating the matter to find out whether it is a clerical or system error." Sources said that Sangeetha had registered a complaint in this regard.