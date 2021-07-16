STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM bats for transparency in planning permits

In a huge relief to builders, CM urges officials to implement single window system soon
 

Published: 16th July 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief  Minister MK Stalin stressed the need to usher in transparency in giving approvals to planning permission applications and urged the officials to implement the single window system soon.
This could be a huge relief to builders and developers who had stressed the need for transparency and want approvals to be given within 60 days.

This comes as Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India  TN President Suresh Krishn said if the government is  able to reduce the time taken to get planning permission by 45 to 60 days, it will be the path-braking reform.

The Chief minister also  stressed the need to ensure Chennai Metropolitan Area expansion is  reviewed and notified again. The proposal to expand Chennai Metropolitan  Area to 8878 sq km could not happen due to legal tangles and former  Anna University professor of urban engineering K P Subramanian says the  initial notification was not confirmed as required under the Town and  Country Planning Act.

The Chief minister also stressed the need  for creation of new authorities and the need to create a masterplan for  22 municipalities. He also said the state should be divided into 12  regions and a regional plan should be prepared.

Ther meeting also  discussed Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), the  brainchild of the previous DMK government. The CUMTA Act passed in 2010  during the regime of then chief minister M Karunanidhi for proper  coordination and streamlining of the activities among agencies involved  in planning, operating and managing transportation System, it was  notified only on January 2019 and later amended in September 2020 by  appointing the Chief Minister as Chairman of the authority. However,  officials did not provide details on when the first meeting will be  conducted.

