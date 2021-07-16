CM bats for transparency in planning permits

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin stressed the need to usher in transparency in giving approvals to planning permission applications and urged the officials to implement the single window system soon.

This could be a huge relief to builders and developers who had stressed the need for transparency and want approvals to be given within 60 days.

This comes as Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India TN President Suresh Krishn said if the government is able to reduce the time taken to get planning permission by 45 to 60 days, it will be the path-braking reform.

The Chief minister also stressed the need to ensure Chennai Metropolitan Area expansion is reviewed and notified again. The proposal to expand Chennai Metropolitan Area to 8878 sq km could not happen due to legal tangles and former Anna University professor of urban engineering K P Subramanian says the initial notification was not confirmed as required under the Town and Country Planning Act.

The Chief minister also stressed the need for creation of new authorities and the need to create a masterplan for 22 municipalities. He also said the state should be divided into 12 regions and a regional plan should be prepared.

Ther meeting also discussed Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), the brainchild of the previous DMK government. The CUMTA Act passed in 2010 during the regime of then chief minister M Karunanidhi for proper coordination and streamlining of the activities among agencies involved in planning, operating and managing transportation System, it was notified only on January 2019 and later amended in September 2020 by appointing the Chief Minister as Chairman of the authority. However, officials did not provide details on when the first meeting will be conducted.