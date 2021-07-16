STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt told to file report on money given to PwDs

“So far 13.35 lakh cards were issued to PwDs, and some even availed two cards. Some migrate to other districts, some died and their cards have not yet been cancelled.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday expressed disappointment with the State government for not ascertaining the actual number of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Tamil Nadu, and directed the government to file a report on the quantum of the money disbursed to PwDs.

Submitting that Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 dealt with social security, rehabilitation and recreation of PwD, the petitioner noted that Section 24 of the Act provides that the quantum of assistance to PwDs under relevant schemes and programmes must be at least 25 per cent higher than the assistance for others.

During the hearing, the State government’s counsel Muthukumar submitted that the government has sanctioned Rs 133 crore for assistance and so far 6,94,000 PwD have availed the one-time assistance. “So far 13.35 lakh cards were issued to PwDs, and some even availed two cards. Some migrate to other districts, some died and their cards have not yet been cancelled.

So the number of cards is very high,” he added. The State also stressed that the Additional Chief Secretary has sent a communication to all District Collectors to submit utility certificates from eligible persons. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “The matter may require a fresh consideration... It may also be permitted to classify PwD on the basis of their financial status.

At any rate, the earmarked amount of Rs 133 crore has to be disbursed and if it is discovered that the number of PwD is substantially less than the 13.35 lakh figure shown in the database, the amount should still be distributed to the eligible people in a way that each person receives substantially more than Rs 1,000.”

