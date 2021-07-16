Madras HC seeks EIA report on Smart City by Erode collector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday directed the District Collector of Erode to file an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report on the alleged construction of a water channel as part of Smart City project in the district.

The issue pertains to a PIL petition moved by Shanmugasundaram, President of Iyarkai Valam Matrum Perumpalla Odai Padukappu Nala Sangam, seeking direction to authorities to refrain from disturbing the course of Perupalla Odai in Kathirampatti in the name of the Erode Smart City scheme.

During the hearing, Advocate General R Shunmughasundaram submitted a detailed report on the high-resolution images collected from the water bodies across the State. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions observed,

“This may not only help the Revenue but may also be a guide for the Town and Country Planning authorities, be a reference point for environmental impact assessment or a regular reference for specialised bodies as the Pollution Control Boards, the National Green Tribunal and the like.” Also, the State submitted that over `100 crores are being spent on the beautification of the water channel and sought the court to provide a green signal for the project.

Petitioner, however, alleged that the entire course of the channel was being altered for the project. The court recorded the submissions and directed the District Collector to carry out a complete environmental impact assessment report of the project and adjourned hearing to July 20.