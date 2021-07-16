No question of building dam at Mekedatu now as Karnataka yet to fulfil prerequisites: Centre

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday conveyed to the delegation of leaders of legislature parties in Tamil Nadu that the question of Karnataka building a new dam at Mekedatu does not arise now since it has not fulfilled any of the prerequisites like obtaining the consent of the riparian states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry -- and that of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Answering queries of reporters after a meeting with the Union Minister in New Delhi which lasted for around 45 minutes, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan said, “The delegation put forth Tamil Nadu’s views effectively to the Union Minister. We have clearly told him that the Union government should not act in favour of Karnataka in building a dam at Mekedatu. We also pointed out that the permission given to Karnataka for preparing a Detailed Project Report for constructing a dam at Mekedatu was wrong.”

Responding to this, the Union Minister clarified that a DPR prepared by Karnataka on their own without fulfilling the prerequisites would not be accepted by the Jal Shakti Ministry. Recalling the words of Shekhawat, Durai Murugan said, “I think the objective of our visit has been fulfilled to some extent.”

With regard to reports that Shekhawat had promised to give permission to Karnataka for building a dam at Mekedatu, Durai Murugan said, "When we asked about this, the Union Minister categorically denied it."

On appointing a full-time chairman for CWMA, Durai Murugan said, "The Union Minister has said that advertisements for filling this post were given and no satisfactory profiles were received. He said they are in the process of appointing a full-time chairman by relaxing certain qualifications which were demanded earlier."

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “If the Mekedatu dam is constructed, release of 177.25 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court order will become a mirage." During the ensuing Parliament session, he said his party would raise the issue as there had been apprehensions that the BJP-led Union government was maintaining double standards on the Mekedatu issue by showing a friendly face to Tamil Nadu while actually favouring Karnataka.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said, "We have put our views strongly. When the Union Minister said Karnataka did not obtain permission from riparian states and the CWMA for the Mekedatu project, we pointed out that the construction of a dam obstructing the course of the Cauvery is against the verdict of the Cauvery Tribunal as well as the SC."

Asked why Karnataka has been making political moves to build a dam at Mekedatu when the legal position is against them, Balakrishnan said, "It is because they think the BJP-led government at the Centre will favour them in this regard. Further, those in power in Karnataka are now trying to gain political mileage out of this issue in their state."

VCK president Thol Thirumavalan said, "The meeting with the Union Jal Shakti Minister gave the hope that Karnataka cannot build the dam. Also, we pointed out that permission given to Karnataka for preparing the DPR is wrong. Responding, Shekhawat said the permission for DPR was given on four conditions, but the DPR itself cannot be the permission for constructing the dam. Without the consent of Tamil Nadu, the dam cannot be built."

RS Bharathi (DMK), D Jayakumar (AIADMK), A Gopanna (Congress), GK Mani (PMK), Vaiko (MDMK), Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK), RC Paul Kanagaraj (BJP), N Periasamy (CPI) and K Balakrishnan (CPM), MH Jawahirullah (MMK), AKP Chinnaraj (Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi), T Velmurugan (Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi) and M Jagan Moorthy (Puratchi Bharatham) were part of the all-party delegation.

Stalin likely to meet PM, President

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 18 to demand that the Union Government should not permit Karnataka to build a dam at Mekedatu. He is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on July 19.

Significantly, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met the Prime Minister on Friday evening on various issues concerning his state including the Mekedatu dam.