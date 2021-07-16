Puducherry govt sets up task force to tackle potential third wave of COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has constituted a task force consisting of the Secretary of Health, the Director of Health and paediatricians, in view of a potential third wave of COVID-19.

The Health Department in a release said that it is taking various precautionary measures in view of the World Health Organization (WHO) and central government's warning that children are most likely to be affected by the third wave as the Union territory recovers from the impact of the second wave.

Similarly, a district task force committee has also been constituted. Following a meeting on Wednesday, plans have been drawn up to face the third wave.

In addition, as per the central government's guidelines, doctors at all primary health care centres in Puducherry have been trained to educate children about the symptoms of coronavirus, raise awareness among the general public about any symptoms of the infection in children and take children to the nearest hospital immediately if they have any symptoms. The new government is taking steps to raise awareness about the need for children to come and undergo the necessary tests.

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital and JIPMER have set up a separate special ward for children with all facilities (separate breathing apparatus for children). This will make it easier to treat children with coronary heart disease. Further, all the medicines required by them will be procured and provided as required.

Besides, all the private medical college hospitals in Puducherry have separate beds for children with oxygen and respirator facilities and arrangements are being made to treat children with coronary heart disease.

To this day in Puducherry, there is no sign of a third wave and the impact of the second wave is diminishing day by day.

Puducherry Health Secretary Dr T Arun said that all those over the age of 18 should be vaccinated regularly to escape the third wave and protect children from the virus.