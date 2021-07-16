STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Resistance remains, but it’s a NEET solution this year

Students glad their preparation won’t go in vain after Class 12 exams were scrapped

Published: 16th July 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of NEET aspirants on their way to write the exam | Express xpressxpress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though NEET is being vehemently opposed in the State, students are relieved at the announcement that the exam will be held on September 12 this year.

“We were getting worried as no date was announced. We didn’t know how medical colleges would admit students if the exam was not conducted this year. We have been preparing for it for the past two years,” said V Saraswathy, a NEET aspirant.

Not all students were happy that their Class 12 exams were cancelled and they would be evaluated based on their Class 10 and 11 marks and Class 12 pre-board exams. Many were worried the evaluation formulae decided would create problems in getting admission into professional courses.

Even those who oppose NEET are of the view that cancelling the exam this year would make things worse for students. “The Class 12 exams were cancelled, and the devised evaluation system does not do justice to those who improved their performance in Class 12. If even NEET is cancelled, it would become chaotic and would only add to the students’ burden,” said Parathasarathy D, father of a NEET aspirant.

Staff at coaching centres also feel NEET would be favourable for students this year as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced changes in the exam pattern for NEET-UGUG 2021. The changes were made to rationalise school education boards’ decision to reduce the syllabus this year. In NEET (UG)-2021, each subject will be divided into two sections.

Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will have 15. In Section B, students will only have to attempt 10 questions. The total number of questions remains the same, and all questions will be in the multiple-choice format. “The new pattern will favour average students and they can easily score full marks,” said Sharath Kumar, a faculty at a NEET coaching centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp