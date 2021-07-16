Resistance remains, but it’s a NEET solution this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though NEET is being vehemently opposed in the State, students are relieved at the announcement that the exam will be held on September 12 this year.

“We were getting worried as no date was announced. We didn’t know how medical colleges would admit students if the exam was not conducted this year. We have been preparing for it for the past two years,” said V Saraswathy, a NEET aspirant.

Not all students were happy that their Class 12 exams were cancelled and they would be evaluated based on their Class 10 and 11 marks and Class 12 pre-board exams. Many were worried the evaluation formulae decided would create problems in getting admission into professional courses.

Even those who oppose NEET are of the view that cancelling the exam this year would make things worse for students. “The Class 12 exams were cancelled, and the devised evaluation system does not do justice to those who improved their performance in Class 12. If even NEET is cancelled, it would become chaotic and would only add to the students’ burden,” said Parathasarathy D, father of a NEET aspirant.

Staff at coaching centres also feel NEET would be favourable for students this year as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced changes in the exam pattern for NEET-UGUG 2021. The changes were made to rationalise school education boards’ decision to reduce the syllabus this year. In NEET (UG)-2021, each subject will be divided into two sections.

Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will have 15. In Section B, students will only have to attempt 10 questions. The total number of questions remains the same, and all questions will be in the multiple-choice format. “The new pattern will favour average students and they can easily score full marks,” said Sharath Kumar, a faculty at a NEET coaching centre.