TN BJP supports DMK govt’s stance; no politics over Mekedatu row: Annamalai

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu BJP unit stands in support of the DMK-led government in regard to the Mekedatu issue, said K Annamalai, who is taking the mantle as the party’s State president on July 16.

As part of the former IPS officer’s three-day roadshow, Annamalai on Wednesday morning was accorded a grand welcome at several locations in Tiruchy city. Staying overnight in the city, he paid respects at the bust of former CM Kamarajar near Chathiram Bus stand on his 119th birth anniversary.

He then arrived at the junction near the Anna statue where BJP cadres welcomed him by bursting crackers. After accepting the welcome, Annamalai said, “Our stand on Mekedatu is very clear; no difficulty should come to the farmers of Tamil Nadu and the water share as stipulated by the Supreme Court should be provided to the State. Whatever decision the Tamil Nadu government has taken, we will stand in support of it. We do not want to do politics over the issue. Our party representatives will also participate in the all-party delegation from the State which will visit Delhi.”

On the demand for creating a separate Kongu Nadu UT, he said, “Kongu Nadu was mentioned in the introductory profile provided by the PMO for L Murugan as he is from Kongu Nadu. Following this, the media has been raking up the issue, and the public are not asking it. We will explain our stand clearly in the press conference at the head office on Friday.”

Scuffle breaks out

A minor scuffle broke out between the BJP cadre and police officials after a few party workers attempted to burst crackers in the middle of the Chennai bypass, disrupting traffic. With the police refusing permission, the BJP cadre forcefully tried to roll firecrackers and burst them. Due to this, a scuffle broke out prior to Annamalai ‘s arrival in Tiruchy city.