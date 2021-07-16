Were 2018 elections to co-op societies a sham?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a report after conducting an inquiry based on a plea that elections to cooperative societies in the State in 2018 were a sham as candidates were declared elected without any contest.

The issue pertains to P Viswalingasamy, a resident of Tirupur, moving a plea alleging that 95% of the cooperative society elections were conducted in a corrupt manner.

C Prakasam, the petitioner’s counsel, said that during the election in 2018, the then AIADMK government unofficially instructed the State election commissioner (cooperative election) to nominate members of the ruling party as unopposed candidates by rejecting all other nominations. Recording the submissions, The court told government counsel P Muthukumar to file a report by August 5.