1.76 l petitions under ‘UTM’ scheme addressed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 1.76 lakh petitions out of 3.51 lakh received under the Ungal Thoguthiyal Mudhalamaichar (CM in your assembly constituency) scheme have been addressed.

This was done in 70 days, according to a press release here. Of the petitions addressed, 52,434 were for social security schemes, 35,670 were for rural development projects, 6,548 were for infrastructure facilities, 3,909 were for cooperative and consumer protection, and 1,889 were regarding TANGEDCO. Besides, 986 petitions out of 2,100 received from the disabled were also addressed.

Of this, two beneficiaries received welfare assistance from Chief Minister MK Stalin. The chief minister instructed authorities concerned to address the remaining grievances within the next 30 days.