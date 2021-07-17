STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Entrance exam for engineering necessary to improve quality of pass outs: Anna University former VC

He urged the CM to consider the importance of entrance exams in its entirety and do the needful to improve the quality of engineering education as well as the plight of future engineers of the state.

Published: 17th July 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

entrance test, students

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Fifteen years after Tamil Nadu abolished the common entrance exam for admission into professional courses, Anna University former Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy has now advocated for conducting entrance exams for engineering admission, saying it is an urgent need to improve the quality of engineers.

A robust admission system with a minimum level of marks in the entrance exam, reorienting the school education system, revamping the examination system, and improving the quality of government schools are the steps way forward to improve the fast-deteriorating quality of engineering education in the state and state the life of lakhs of future engineers, he said in his letter to the Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He also urged the CM to consider the importance of the entrance exam in its entirety and do the needful to improve the quality of engineering education as well as the plight of future engineers of the state.

Removing CET has not in any way corrected the social, economic and educational bias in favour of the rich and urban students as they continue to get access to quality private ‘coaching’ schools, he opined.

“From the abolition of the CET, the performance of engineering colleges has been coming down every year due to the poor standard of students entering the colleges. Consider the result of November 2018
semester exam of 482 Anna University affiliated colleges, around 75 colleges got single-digit pass percentage, more than 50 percent colleges secured less than 25 percent pass, more than 85 percent
colleges got less than 50 percent pass, less than 12 percent colleges got more than 50 percent pass and six colleges got zero pass,” he pointed out.

We will do more harm to their future by admitting poor students who cannot successfully complete the program than by not admitting them, Balagurusamy said.

To main goals of entrance exams are, to judge a student’s knowledge and intelligence levels required for the course and to assess whether the student possesses the necessary ‘aptitude’ to succeed in the
course, he said, adding that four important reasons for the poor quality of our engineering graduate are, low standard of students admitted, poor quality of colleges, unscrupulous college managements, absence of proper quality control and monitoring mechanisms.

“While it is important to expand higher education to enhance equity and access among aspiring youth, it is equally important to maintain the quality of higher education, a key factor for employability. Expansion should not be at the cost of quality,” he added.

In 2006, Tamil Nadu government cancelled the entrance examinations for professional courses, based on the recommendations of the expert committee headed by Anna University former VC M Ananthakrishnan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University Anna University entrance exams E Balagurusamy
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp