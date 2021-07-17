STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man acquitted of rape wants name redacted from judgment

A man, acquitted in a rape case, has approached the Madurai bench of Madras High Court seeking to redact his name from the judgment citing social stigma.

Published: 17th July 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A man, acquitted in a rape case, has approached the Madurai bench of Madras High Court seeking to redact his name from the judgment citing social stigma. He said whoever searches his name on the internet is able to access the judgment in which he was identified as an accused.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who heard the matter on Friday, prima facie (based on the first impression) observed that the man is entitled to such a relief under the Right to Privacy. But he requested Bar associations and advocates to assist the court in deciding the matter.

The judge observed that today’s world is literally in the grip of social media. “The background of a person is assessed by everyone by entering into Google search and collecting the information. There is no assurance that the information that is secured from Google is authentic. However, it creates a first impression and depending upon the data that is provided, it will make or mar the characteristics of a person in the eyes of the society,” he said.

The petitioner faced charges under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating) and 376 (punishment for rape) but was acquitted. However, the petitioner’s grievance is that the judgment, in which he was identified as an accused, crops up whenever his name is searched on Google. He feels it causes a serious impact on his reputation and hence wants the court to redact his name from the judgment, the judge noted.

Though there are laws to protect the privacy of victims, if they are women or children, by not revealing their identity in court orders, the same right is not extended to a person who gets acquitted by the court, he pointed out. The Data Protection Bill, 2019, proposed by the Central government to protect the data and privacy of a person, is also yet to come into effect, the judge added.

Citing a historic judgment passed by the Supreme Court regarding Right to Privacy, Justice Venkatesh pointed out that it is applicable to the petitioner. But noting that this is the first time such an issue has come up before the Madras High Court, Justice Venkatesh called for opinions and assistance from advocates and bar associations to understand the ramifications of the issue fully before passing a verdict.

Earlier, the court was informed that a similar case came up before the Delhi High Court recently and the court had passed orders directing the websites concerned to redact the petitioner’s name in that case. Moreover, a new right called ‘Right to be Forgotten’ is sought to be included in the list of Rights available in the Constitution, the judge noted.

rape case Madras High Court
