Naiyakar-era stone belonging to 16-17th century found near Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: A stone inscription, dating back to 16-17th century CE period, warning those who encroach waterbody, was found in Kundankanmai near Sivaganga. According to the founder of Sivaganga Tholnadai Kulu, K Kaliraja, a team, led by him, read the inscription in Sholapuram, one of the 72 sub divisions under the erstwhile Naiyakar kingdom.

He said that one side of the inscription has a picture of ‘vamana’ avathar which was usually available in the land-related announcements in those periods. “Other side of the inscription has 30 lines but 10 lines are not readable.

The British record says about the availability of the inscription in the locality in 1882 but they were unable to read it in that period. After around 140 years, the inscription was read by team that also consists of president of the kulu, Sundararajan, and secretary, Narasimhan,” he said.

The inscription says that the encroaching upon the waterbodies (like aalamkulam, kundenthal, kuthikulam, perumalakulam, korathi and others in the locality) is a sin equivalent to killing ‘karam’ cow. “The milk of karam breed was used only for offering to God in those days.”