Safeguard Tamils in South Africa: Stalin tells S Jaishankar

The letter read, “This is regarding the recent reports of riots in South Africa and the concerns voiced by the Indian community living there.

Published: 17th July 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

A woman walks past a fire truck as it extinguishes flames in a looted store in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa

A woman walks past a fire truck as it extinguishes flames in a looted store in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, and requested him to take adequate measures to safeguard the Indian community including persons from Tamil Nadu in South Africa.

The letter read, “This is regarding the recent reports of riots in South Africa and the concerns voiced by the Indian community living there. It has also been reported that the Indian community including a large section of Tamil population have suffered economic losses. It is learnt that they are also apprehensive of further escalation of tensions there.”

He further urged the External Affairs Minister, to once again take up the matter with the Government of the Republic of South Africa, through diplomatic means to impress upon the need for restoration of peace and harmony. He also requested to take adequate measures to safeguard life and property of the Indian community including persons from Tamil Nadu.

