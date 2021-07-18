AIADMK expels two functionaries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday expelled two party functionaries for anti-party activities. Pon Velmurugan, president of the party’s youth brigade in Thanjavur south district, was expelled after he was arrested on Friday in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Meanwhile, R Velavan, IT wing secretary of party’s Pappireddipatti south wing in Dharmapuri district, was expelled for ‘anti-party activities’. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, in a joint statement, directed party cadre and functionaries not to have any truck with the duo.