Farmer found dead in Tiruvannamalai, kin allege police excesses

A 31-year-old farmer allegedly died of electrocution a day after he was chased by a police team near Kalambur in Tiruvannamalai district after complaints of sand smuggling.

Published: 18th July 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

M Murali, a resident of Pettaithope in Mandakolathur, was found dead along a river at Vambalur with burn injuries on Friday. His relatives retrieved the body and arranged for a funeral. However, Polur police visited his house and wanted to take the body for post-mortem, to which, his family objected.

Alleging police excesses led to his death, they resorted to a blockade by placing the body in the middle of the road. Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Reddy and Additional SP T Ashok Kumar rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters before taking the body for a post-mortem.

Although his relatives raised doubts over his death, the police said he suffered an electric shock after coming in contact with an electrified fence. “The cause of death is undoubtedly electric shock. Post-mortem has also confirmed the electrocution,” SP Pawan Kumar Reddy told Express.

Sources said Murali and another person fled the scene when police reached the spot, leaving behind their bullock cart, on Thursday night. However, the next day, the duo went to the police station and appeared for an interrogation. An inquiry was held and they were released.

