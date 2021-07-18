STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hearing on disproportionate assets case against ex-minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji on Aug 5

The Madras High Court has decided to hear the disproportionate assets case against former Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Published: 18th July 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of KT Rajenthra Bhalaji campaigning for votes with ex-CM Edappadi K Palaniswami | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has decided to hear the disproportionate assets case against former Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji. The third judge for the hearing, M Nirmal Kumar, was named recently by the court, and the case was posted to August 5 for final arguments.

The issue pertains to a seven-year-old public interest litigation that sought registration of an FIR against Rajenthra Bhalaji for alleged amassment of wealth disproportionate to his income, from the time he held the post of Tiruthangal town panchayat vice-president in Virudhunagar district in 1996.

One R Mahendran moved the PIL in 2013 accusing Bhalaji of having declared that he had no known sources of income and that he was not even an income tax assessee when he contested the Assembly elections in 2011. The DVAC had earlier submitted a 754-page preliminary inquiry report and gave a clean chit to Bhalaji.

During the hearing, the counsel for Bhalaji sought time to collect certain consolidated statements. However, the State urged that the case be wrapped early. The judge, recording the submissions, posted the case to August 5 for final arguments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
disproportionate asset KT Rajenthra Bhalaji Madras High Court
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp