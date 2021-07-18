Low preference: 90% say TN doesn't need NEET

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The results of a public opinion survey on the topic ‘Does Tamil Nadu require NEET?’ were released on Saturday by Kalvi Pathukappu Kootamaippu (Education Protection Federation), and revealed that almost 90 per cent of respondents feel the State doesn’t need the exam.

As many as 42,834 people participated in the poll, including parents, teachers and students, and 87.1 per cent of them said Tamil Nadu does not require NEET. The survey had a total of nine questions.

More than 90 per cent of the respondents said students in Tamil Nadu have been adversely affected by the exam, and 86.9 per cent of respondents said it makes students contemplate suicide.

People also expressed concern that the reservation system would be affected if NEET is conducted, and stated that it interferes with the rights and interests of Tamil Nadu. When asked if the respondents believe Tamil Nadu would get a complete exemption from NEET, 39.3 per cent said they ‘firmly believe’ so, while 36.5 per cent said they ‘believe’ so.