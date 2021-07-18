Tribal children near Coimbatore without electricity after school closure

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as the State government is taking efforts to create lessons and telecast it on Kalvi TV, the benefit of the channel is yet to reach rural government school students, as they lack basic amenities in their locations.

The plight of students at Anna Nagar near Setthumadai in Pollachi is a case in point. Sneha, a Class X student studying in a government high school in Setthumadai, said that she is without any formal education for one and a half years. When asked for the reason, Sneha says that she lives in a tribal settlement in Anna Nagar, where electricity connection has not been given to many houses.

“Before the pandemic, we were studying using lantern lights at houses. Since the schools are closed for one and a half years, we couldn’t get access to any online education. Teachers ask us to watch Kalvi TV and refer the materials shared on WhatsApp. In reality, we don’t have facilities for electricity, a television or even a smartphone. We are reading out the texts from the books without knowing its meaning. It is meaningless education to us.”