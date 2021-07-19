Aavin transfers 34 officers in massive shake-up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a massive shake-up, 34 officers, including the general manager of marketing of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited have been transferred.

Similarly, the Home department has posted H Jayalakshmi, deputy commissioner of police, crime against women and children, Greater Chennai Police as chief vigilance officer of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited in the existing vacancy.

The transfers come in the wake of a probe by Aavin over several complaints from milk societies and job seekers alleging irregularities and bribery in providing jobs through direct recruitment last year. Aavin has cancelled the two job notifications issued in December last year for filling 636 posts through direct recruitment.

Among those transferred include G Ramesh Kumar, general manager, marketing in the head office. He has been transferred to Villupuram while R S Pugalenthi, general manager of Marketing in Villupuram will take his place.

T Muthukumararan, deputy general manager finance in the head office has been posted to joint managing director’s office while K Anbumani handling finance in joint managing director’s office fills his place. The officers were asked to assume charge on Monday.