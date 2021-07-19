Admission only after CBSE results, confirms TN higher education minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the state-board Class XII exam results will be out on Monday, admissions to colleges (arts and science and engineering) will start only after the publication of CBSE Class XII exam results, said Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Sunday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Founder’s Day event at Ethiraj College for Women. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P K Sekar Babu, who was another guest, said that Chennai is likely to get two new women’s colleges under his department.

He said the chief minister would soon make an announcement in this regard. Delivering the ‘V L Ethiraj Endowment lecture’, Ponmudi spoke about the contributions of Ethiraj towards improving the society and uplifting women. On that note, he mentioned his government’s welfare measures for women.