STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN district Collectors told to inoculate people at religious tourist spots

State has received 1.80 crore vaccine doses & 1.79 crore people have been inoculated, at present TN has a stock of 4.76 lakh doses, says health minister

Published: 19th July 2021 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccination vaccine

TN claims officials and medial staff have worked efficiently together to save seven lakh doses. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Collectors of districts that house religious tourist spots, including Rameswaram, Velankanni, Nagooor and Tiruvannamalai, have been instructed to vaccinate all people at these places by July end, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. 

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after inaugurating a vaccination camp at St Xavier School in Chennai, the Minister said, so far the State has received 1.80 crore vaccine doses and 1.79 crore people have been inoculated. The State at present has a stock of 4.76 lakh doses.

Responding to an allegation BJP leader Khushbu made during an interview for a private television channel, Subramanian said, “She said that our State wasted five lakh doses in June alone. This is completely baseless. In fact, the previous government wasted over three lakh doses, that is six per cent of vaccines that were available then.

In the last two months, health department officials and medial staff have worked efficiently together to save seven lakh doses.” The State saved vaccine doses by utilising the extra contents in each vial. Even the Prime Minister had appreciated Tamil Nadu for handling the vaccines efficiently, during a videoconference meeting recently, the Health Minister added.

‘43 Covid positive children from orphanage recover’
Ma Subramanian further said that 43 children, who had tested positive for Covid, at a private orphanage in Uthiramerur of Kancheepuram district, have all recovered. “When their samples were sent for genome sequencing analysis, results revealed that the children were infected by the Delta variant and not the Delta Plus,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp