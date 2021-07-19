TN district Collectors told to inoculate people at religious tourist spots

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Collectors of districts that house religious tourist spots, including Rameswaram, Velankanni, Nagooor and Tiruvannamalai, have been instructed to vaccinate all people at these places by July end, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after inaugurating a vaccination camp at St Xavier School in Chennai, the Minister said, so far the State has received 1.80 crore vaccine doses and 1.79 crore people have been inoculated. The State at present has a stock of 4.76 lakh doses.

Responding to an allegation BJP leader Khushbu made during an interview for a private television channel, Subramanian said, “She said that our State wasted five lakh doses in June alone. This is completely baseless. In fact, the previous government wasted over three lakh doses, that is six per cent of vaccines that were available then.

In the last two months, health department officials and medial staff have worked efficiently together to save seven lakh doses.” The State saved vaccine doses by utilising the extra contents in each vial. Even the Prime Minister had appreciated Tamil Nadu for handling the vaccines efficiently, during a videoconference meeting recently, the Health Minister added.

‘43 Covid positive children from orphanage recover’

Ma Subramanian further said that 43 children, who had tested positive for Covid, at a private orphanage in Uthiramerur of Kancheepuram district, have all recovered. “When their samples were sent for genome sequencing analysis, results revealed that the children were infected by the Delta variant and not the Delta Plus,” he added.