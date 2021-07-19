STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
John Pandian's TMMK exits AIADMK alliance

Pandian blamed AIADMK for betraying his party in the Assembly election by giving a seat in Chennai instead of a constituency in Tirunelveli.

Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president John Pandian. (File Photo | EPS)

TIRUNELVELI:  The founder of Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), John Pandian, who unsuccessfully contested in two leaves symbol from Egmore Assembly constituency, announced his party’s exit from AIADMK-led alliance on Saturday.

After convening an executive committee meeting, Pandian blamed AIADMK for betraying his party in the Assembly election by giving a seat in Chennai instead of a constituency in Tirunelveli, home to considerable number of voters from Devendrakula Vellalar community. 

“We supported the AIADMK-led alliance since they fulfilled one of our main demands - naming seven sub sects as Devendrakular Vellalar, but we were betrayed in the allocation of an Assembly seat. However, we are supporting the BJP-led NDA alliance at the national-level,” said Pandian.

He further alleged that the dual leadership in AIADMK is one of the reasons behind the party’s defeat in the elections. The TMMK leader said that the Kongu Nadu demand and the ‘Union government’ remark are unnecessary.

“If Tamil Nadu is bifurcated to create Kongu Nadu, we need Pandia Nadu based in Madurai,” Pandian demanded, adding that he will raise his concerns over the fuel price hike and Mekedatu dam dispute with the Prime Minister. Pandian demanded that Devendrakula Vellalars who have converted to Christianity should also be brought under Scheduled Caste category.

“At present, the people belonging to Devendrakula Vellalar, who come under Scheduled Caste category, are considered Backward Caste if they convert to Christianity. This change in caste is not justifiable,” he added.

