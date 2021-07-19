STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

President to chair centenary celebrations of TN Assembly, unveil portrait of Karunanidhi

The President will also be laying the foundation for a library in memory of Karunanidhi, a multi-super speciality hospital and a memorial pillar to mark the platinum jubilee of India's independence

Published: 19th July 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind will be chairing the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which was established in 1921. During this event, a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi will be unveiled.  

Besides, during this celebration, the President will be laying the foundation for a library in memory of Karunanidhi in Madurai, a multi-super speciality hospital at Guindy and a memorial pillar on the Marina to mark the platinum jubilee of India's independence.

Chief Minister MK Stalin informed reporters about this after calling on the President at Raj Bhavan at New Delhi. He said the President has agreed for the above programmes and would be giving his dates for these events very soon.

Asked whether he had taken up the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assasination case, the Mekedatu issue and scrapping of NEET, the Chief Minister replied in the negative.

Stalin said he had already written to the President regarding the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and the issue is pending before the court.   

When it was pointed out that Karnataka leaders might meet the President regarding the Mekedatu issue, the Chief Minister said, "I had already taken up the Mekedatu issue with the Prime Minister during my meeting with him. Also, leaders of all legislature parties met the Union Jal Shakti Minister in this regard. During this meeting, the Union Minister had assured that permission would not be given for the Mekedatu project."

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said, “Everyone wishes that the third wave should not affect us. But the government is ready to face any eventuality. Also, the present situation is not conducive for opening of schools and colleges. We will discuss this issue with parents, teachers and others and arrive at a decision at an appropriate time.”

Asked about Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s assertion that his state would go ahead with the construction of a dam at Mekedatu despite opposition from Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “The Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti have assured us that permission for the new dam will not be given. Besides, the issue is pending before the court. So, we will face that legally.”

Asked whether Tamil Nadu would agree to hold talks to resolve the Mekedatu issue, the Chief Minister said, “Our Water Resources Minister has already clarified that there is no possibility of holding talks on this issue. We are firm on that.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramnath Kovind TN Assembly M Karunanidhi MK Stalin
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp