President to chair centenary celebrations of TN Assembly, unveil portrait of Karunanidhi

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind will be chairing the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which was established in 1921. During this event, a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi will be unveiled.

Besides, during this celebration, the President will be laying the foundation for a library in memory of Karunanidhi in Madurai, a multi-super speciality hospital at Guindy and a memorial pillar on the Marina to mark the platinum jubilee of India's independence.

Chief Minister MK Stalin informed reporters about this after calling on the President at Raj Bhavan at New Delhi. He said the President has agreed for the above programmes and would be giving his dates for these events very soon.

Asked whether he had taken up the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assasination case, the Mekedatu issue and scrapping of NEET, the Chief Minister replied in the negative.

Stalin said he had already written to the President regarding the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and the issue is pending before the court.

When it was pointed out that Karnataka leaders might meet the President regarding the Mekedatu issue, the Chief Minister said, "I had already taken up the Mekedatu issue with the Prime Minister during my meeting with him. Also, leaders of all legislature parties met the Union Jal Shakti Minister in this regard. During this meeting, the Union Minister had assured that permission would not be given for the Mekedatu project."

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said, “Everyone wishes that the third wave should not affect us. But the government is ready to face any eventuality. Also, the present situation is not conducive for opening of schools and colleges. We will discuss this issue with parents, teachers and others and arrive at a decision at an appropriate time.”

Asked about Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s assertion that his state would go ahead with the construction of a dam at Mekedatu despite opposition from Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “The Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti have assured us that permission for the new dam will not be given. Besides, the issue is pending before the court. So, we will face that legally.”

Asked whether Tamil Nadu would agree to hold talks to resolve the Mekedatu issue, the Chief Minister said, “Our Water Resources Minister has already clarified that there is no possibility of holding talks on this issue. We are firm on that.”